Clouds hold with precipitation back for parts of the area

The clouds held tight once again and kept our temperatures below average near 40 degrees.



As we head into the overnight hours we have a chance for some light rain or snow.



The best chances for precipitation will be in our western counties and that will be the case on Monday as well.



Skies will stay cloudy with temperatures similar to Sunday.



Monday night the system starts to shift east and gives us mostly light snow into our Tuesday.



Accumulations of one to two inches will be possible in northern and western Siouxland with less than an inch falling elsewhere.



By Wednesday we will dry out and finally get a little sunshine.



Through the rest of the work week we will be warming back above average.



Rain chances move back in on Friday and there could be a mix by next weekend.