Officials confirm mountain lion seen in northeast Nebraska

The Winnebago Wildlife & Parks Department said they are issuing a restriction on entering or coming near any woodland or grassland until further notice. Please be mindful of children and pets if you live near these areas.

Officials have confirmed that a mountain lion was spotted in northeast Nebraska's Thurston County.



The Winnebago Wildlife and Parks Department says that a photo of the mountain lion was taken east of Winnebago on Thursday.



Landowner Matt Morgan says he found a deer carcass in a tree on his property earlier last week. He says a trail camera he set up caught a photo of the mountain lion as it walked past.



Mountain lions are native to Nebraska but were eliminated by the end of the 1800s. Mountain lions -- also called cougars -- started returning to Nebraska from neighboring states late in the 1990s.