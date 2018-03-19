Officials confirm mountain lion seen in northeast Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Officials confirm mountain lion seen in northeast Nebraska

The Winnebago Wildlife & Parks Department said they are issuing a restriction on entering or coming near any woodland or grassland until further notice. Please be mindful of children and pets if you live near these areas. The Winnebago Wildlife & Parks Department said they are issuing a restriction on entering or coming near any woodland or grassland until further notice. Please be mindful of children and pets if you live near these areas.
WINNEBAGO, NE (AP) -

Officials have confirmed that a mountain lion was spotted in northeast Nebraska's Thurston County.
   
The Winnebago Wildlife and Parks Department says that a photo of the mountain lion was taken east of Winnebago on Thursday.
   
Landowner Matt Morgan says he found a deer carcass in a tree on his property earlier last week. He says a trail camera he set up caught a photo of the mountain lion as it walked past.
   
Mountain lions are native to Nebraska but were eliminated by the end of the 1800s. Mountain lions -- also called cougars -- started returning to Nebraska from neighboring states late in the 1990s. 

