Police charge a Storm Lake man with DUI after they say he drove into tree

The Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to 1017 Russell Street early Sunday morning for a car that had struck a tree in front of a home.

When police arrived they said they made contact with the driver 24-year-old Agassi Vang of Storm Lake.

Police said that Vang was traveling eastbound on East 10th Street and lost control of his vehicle striking a tree in the yard of 1017 Russell Street.

Damage to Vang's 2008 Toyota is estimated to be $8,000.

Police determined that Vang was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

Upon arriving at Buena Vista County Jail Storm Lake Police allege that Vang resisted officer and became combative with officers.

Vang was then subdued and placed in a cell according to a news release.

Following the investigating the Storm Lake Police Department has charged Vang with Driving Under the Influence, Interference with Official Acts, Failure to Maintain Control, and No Insurance which are all simple misdemeanors.

Vang is being held in Buena Vista County Jail on a $1,000 bond.