One-third of young adults have ridden with an impaired driver - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One-third of young adults have ridden with an impaired driver

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Many young adults are riding with drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

That's according to a new study from Colorado State University.

Thirty-three-percent of recent high school graduates said they had ridden with an impaired driver at least once in the last year.

And they were more likely to ride with a driver who had been smoking marijuana than a drunk driver.

Experts say young adults who ride with impaired drivers often become impaired drivers themselves.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.