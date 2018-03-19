Youth who self-harm are much more likely to die from suicide within one year

A new parental poll suggests there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media.More >>
A new parental poll suggests there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media.More >>
A new Columbia University study finds youth who self-harm are at an increased risk of suicide.More >>
A new Columbia University study finds youth who self-harm are at an increased risk of suicide.More >>
Many young adults are riding with drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
Many young adults are riding with drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.More >>
Don't just wear your greens this St. Patty's Day eat them too.More >>
Don't just wear your greens this St. Patty's Day eat them too.More >>
An oncologist told him he had cancer in his kidneys, that spread to his heart and lungs, and was given two and a half months to live.More >>
An oncologist told him he had cancer in his kidneys, that spread to his heart and lungs, and was given two and a half months to live.More >>
The goal is to make them no longer addictive.More >>
The goal is to make them no longer addictive.More >>
A history of a past cesarean delivery, does not mean that a woman must give birth the same way with her next pregnancy.More >>
A history of a past cesarean delivery, does not mean that a woman must give birth the same way with her next pregnancy.More >>