Youth who self-harm are much more likely to die from suicide within one year

A new Columbia University study finds youth who self-harm are at an increased risk of suicide.

Researchers followed 32,000 teens and young adults for six years.

Those treated for self-harm such as cutting were 25-times more likely than their peers to die from suicide within a year.

The risk was four times higher for males.

