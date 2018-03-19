Parents think there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media

Parents think there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens us - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A new parental poll suggests there are pros and cons when it comes to tweens using social media.

Nearly all parents agreed that social media makes it easier for kids to get into trouble.

But 61-percent also felt it helps them keep tabs on their kids.

More than half of parents said they would read their child's texts and 40-percent would track their location.

Experts say establishing family rules around the use of social media is an important part of parenting tweens.

