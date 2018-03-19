Facebook intends to expand data center in Omaha suburb - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Facebook intends to expand data center in Omaha suburb

Posted:
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -

Facebook has announced plans to expand its data center being built near the Omaha suburb of Papillion.

The company said in a news release Monday that the six buildings and their administration areas will cover more than 2.6 million square feet.

They'll sit on 290 acres (117 hectares) at a Nebraska Highway 50 intersection just north of Springfield, west of Papillion.

Facebook had said a year ago in announcing construction plans that expansion was likely.

Spokeswoman Ann Appleseth said Monday that she couldn't share how many data center workers there will be once the expansion is finished in 2023. But she provided a comparison: The three data center buildings online in Altoona, Iowa, have more than 200 employees total.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.