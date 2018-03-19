Austin explosion puts neighborhood on lockdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Austin explosion puts neighborhood on lockdown

(NBC News) -

Two men were seriously injured by a bomb blast  Sunday evening in Austin, Texas.   

It's the fourth bombing to strike the city in less than a month.

Residents of the neighborhood where the blast occurred were asked to remain in their homes until 10 a.m. Monday to give police time to scour the area for more devices.

Unlike the previous three package bombs, the Sunday explosion appears to have been triggered by a tripwire.

Investigators say the two victims saw a suspicious device on the side of the road and approached to investigate, setting off the blast.

