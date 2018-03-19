Austin explosion puts neighborhood on lockdown

At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

Two men were seriously injured by a bomb blast Sunday evening in Austin, Texas.

It's the fourth bombing to strike the city in less than a month.

Residents of the neighborhood where the blast occurred were asked to remain in their homes until 10 a.m. Monday to give police time to scour the area for more devices.

Unlike the previous three package bombs, the Sunday explosion appears to have been triggered by a tripwire.

Investigators say the two victims saw a suspicious device on the side of the road and approached to investigate, setting off the blast.

