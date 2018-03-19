Wintry start to Spring in Siouxland

After a rather overcast and gloomy holiday weekend, conditions won't be improving all that much as we head into the final day of winter. Clouds will be staying thick and with a lot of low level moisture in the air, areas of fog and drizzle will be possible. A stronger push of energy begins to develop tonight and progress into Siouxland and a mix of rain will begin to move in, with a changeover to some light snow expected late tonight. Accumulations look light with most of us in the 1-2" range although we can't rule out a few isolated higher amounts where colder air prevails. Rain and snow looks to linger into Tuesday before pulling out in the midday hours. By midweek, the sunshine begins to return as well as some warming as a ridge of high pressure begins to build in. Highs will go from the 40s today and Tuesday to the 50s Wednesday into this coming weekend. Our next chance of precip. arrives Friday with a chance of rain showers as temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures look to cool a bit behind the cold front which could make for another shot at a mixed bag of precipitation on Saturday and Sunday. This will be something that we monitor closely as we progress through the week so continue to stay with Storm Team 4.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer