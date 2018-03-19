Sioux City residents can help city crews with reporting potholes

Tuesday is the first day of spring which means once the snow we're set to get tonight passes, Sioux City City Crew's will begin to transition from their winter duties to spring duties.

One of the main spring duties that city crews will attend to is the abundant number of potholes on the roads.

With there being so many locations of potholes around the city, Sioux City Field Services Department relies on the public to help report potholes.

You can report a pothole by visiting https://www.sioux-city.org/i-want-to/report/pothole