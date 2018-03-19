Fairmont, MN man charged with attempted murder in Emmetsburg - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fairmont, MN man charged with attempted murder in Emmetsburg

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) -

One man is behind bars following an attempted Murder in Emmetsburg. 

Police say that have charged 39-year-old Ryan Clark of Fairmont, Minnesota with attempted murder. 

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m. police were called to 2600 block of 6th street in reference to an assault. 

When the arrived, they located a victim who had received several stab wounds and lacerations to his face, torso, and leg.

That victim and another female victim were transported to Palo Alto County Hospital. 

After an investigation, Police charged Ryan Clark with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and two counts of Child Endangerment. 

He is booked in the Palo Alto County Jail on a $350,000 dollar bond. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.