Fairmont, MN man charged with attempted murder in Emmetsburg

One man is behind bars following an attempted Murder in Emmetsburg.

Police say that have charged 39-year-old Ryan Clark of Fairmont, Minnesota with attempted murder.

On Sunday, around 1:30 a.m. police were called to 2600 block of 6th street in reference to an assault.

When the arrived, they located a victim who had received several stab wounds and lacerations to his face, torso, and leg.

That victim and another female victim were transported to Palo Alto County Hospital.

After an investigation, Police charged Ryan Clark with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and two counts of Child Endangerment.

He is booked in the Palo Alto County Jail on a $350,000 dollar bond.

