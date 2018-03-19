Spring will arrive with snow in the forecast

We haven't exactly been seeing much in the way of sunshine lately and all those clouds are going to bring another round of rain and snow to the region.

It could be a combination of rain and snow that develops later tonight and continues into Tuesday with the best chances being during the first half of the day.

An inch or two of slushy accumulation is going to be a possibility across Siouxland on what happens to be the first day of spring.

Most of this precipitation should move out by Tuesday night leaving us with a drier Wednesday as temperatures will start to warm up.

Highs Tuesday will only be near 40 degrees with much better warming Wednesday when we'll get close to 50 degrees.

Thursday will give us a slight chance of a morning rain shower although we'll be warmer by the afternoon getting into the mid 50s.

Friday brings in another system but at this point it's looking like temperatures will be mild (in the 50s) meaning the precipitation should mainly fall as rain with some showers lingering into Saturday morning.

And yet another chance of rain and snow will be possible again on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.