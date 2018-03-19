Seminar discusses how to approach the opioid crisis

An opioid seminar and training session was held in Orange City Monday afternoon to discuss the latest in fighting the crisis.



In the first-ever opioid discussion topics included how to treat addiction and the details of the problem in this area.



Field experts say the problem has been the worst on the east coast but it is becoming a much larger issue here as well.



"We have seen a really dramatic rise in the numbers of deaths and treatment admissions for opioid use disorder in Iowa; from just over 50 in 2005 to just over 200 deaths from opioid-related issues in 2017." said Monica Wilke-Brown, Iowa Opioid State Targeted Response Project Director.



It wasn't just medical experts that were present at the seminar.



Law enforcement, Northwestern College students and even former addicts were present.



One said that after overdosing on heroin he has now been clean for 14 months.



He said it is vital to share experiences to help other people avoid what he went through.