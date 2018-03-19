Flooding on the Mississippi River



Flooding along the Mississippi River is not uncommon in Warren County, Mississippi.

It's what makes the farmland there so fertile.

But neighbors are hoping this most recent rise in the river will soon be over.

Morgan Wagner reports.

S/ Sheriff Martin Pace / Warren County, MS

"See beyond that tree line the big wide open area those are actually agricultural fields that are under water. None of this water is suppose to be here."

Hitting it's crest on Saturday and holding steady.

The Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers now covers homes, roadways, and farm land.

S/ Sheriff Martin Pace / Warren County, MS

"The soil here is some of the richest in this part of the country but it is rich because it is flooded on a regular basis, but then every year or two you have a situation like this where you can't plant. It's like good news and bad news."

Law enforcement officers have increased their patrols during the flood and for some. It's required a different mode of transportation.

Detective Samuel Winchester, unloading the boat every morning and night, checks on residents of Chickasaw Road.

Since some chose to hold their ground, even when knowing that ground would be 6 to 10 feet under.

S/ Det. Samuel Winchester / Warren County, MS

"This is a close knit community.. you know.. they pretty much help each other out and they look out for one another so basically less than. I'm just making sure that they are safe and their property is safe. Basically they are self sufficient."

Sheriff pace says they have seen water levels starting to drop already.

But it will take days before roads are dry enough to reopened.