Police release new details after a standoff on Sioux City's West Side

On Saturday homes on Sioux City's west side were surrounded by SWAT, police officers and K-9's, as authorities worked through a situation where a gunman had barricaded himself inside his home.

"Well, officers were originally called for a check welfare and while responding the individual fired off rounds inside of the home," says Det. Nick Thompson.

Police say a dozen rounds were fired inside the home near West 19th and Helmer.

When they heard the gunfire, they retreated from the residence.

"So, at that point, we always take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of both our people and also the public as well," says Det. Thompson.

Police brought a command center to the scene, along with SWAT and a negotiator.

"We don't try to rush into anything like that. We try to do the best we can to evacuate the nearby homes and slowly and methodically about the situation," says Det. Thompson

After a nearly 3 hour standoff, police were able to enter the home.

That's where they found 58-year-old Robby Rusk unresponsive but still alive.

"Essentially all we're releasing at this point is he is being treated at a local hospital," says Det. Thompson.

Police say his injuries are non-traumatic.

As for charges?

None have been filed so far.

"Once we have all of the facts we will have to meet with the county attorneys office and that decision will be made then," says Det. Thompson.