Nadler impresses in Bandits debut

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Bandits opened their season with a 45-35 victory over Quad City on Sunday. Sioux City's new quarterback, Liam Nadler, had a sparkling debut.

Nadler completed 15-of-18 passes for 155 yards and four touchdowns. To top it off, Nadler didn't throw a single interception.
    
Nadler came to Sioux City from the Colorado Crush of the Indoor Football League. His experience indoors was appealing to the Bandits, and Nadler didn't disappoint in game one.

"We're lucky to have him," said head coach Erv Strohbeen. "He was almost perfect in the first half. Three touchdowns, and I think he only had one incompletion. That's a huge thing for an indoor football quarterback."

"It's awesome," said Nadler. "It's a great experience here with Erv and J.D. Those guys are great. I'm just lucky to be here and happy to be here."

The Bandits go on the road for the first time this weekend, visiting Omaha on Saturday.

