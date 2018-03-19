Heelan, SB-L enjoy solid days at Dan Lennon Invite

Day one of the Dan Lennon Invitational was on Monday.

With state basketball tournaments wrapped up in Siouxland, the calendar is flipping to spring. Track and field is getting underway, and South Dakota's Dan Lennon Invitational is one of the biggest early-season meets in the area.



The two-day invite separates competition into big and small schools. Day one is for "Class A" athletes, essentially, the big schools.

In the 60 meter dash, East High's Ardell Inlay got third place in 7.05 seconds. Inlay was just three-hundredths of a second out of first place.

In the 60 meter hurdles, Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Max Murphy scored a second place finish in 8.58 seconds.



The Warriors got a winner in the 3200-meter run. Miles Scott crossed the tape in 10:05.

In the 1600-meter sprint medley, Amber Aesoph anchored Bishop Heelan to the victory in 4:18.

"I know we all work together, and we've all been pushing each other in practice," said Aesoph. "It's just really great to be able to come out get on top. So it's good."

Staying with Bishop Heelan in the field, Holli Verzani came in third place in the shot put, with a toss of 38 feet, one inch.



In the girls high jump, SB-L's Madison Harms defended her Dan Lennon championship from last year. Harms was the only competitor to clear 5 feet, 4 inches, to win her second-straight title.

"It's pretty great because this tournament always has great competition, said Harms. "So being able to win it twice is really a good accomplishment."

The smaller schools compete in "Class B" on Tuesday.