One person dead following rollover accident in Sac County

John Shuster and his team scored five points in a huge 8th end to swing the momentum on the way to a 10-7 defeat of Sweden for the U.S.'s first ever curling gold medal.More >>
John Shuster and his team scored five points in a huge 8th end to swing the momentum on the way to a 10-7 defeat of Sweden for the U.S.'s first ever curling gold medal.More >>
All the best ski jumping -- and silky mustache moments -- from the PyeongChang Winter Games.More >>
All the best ski jumping -- and silky mustache moments -- from the PyeongChang Winter Games.More >>
Figure skaters (and their fans) know how to perfectly execute some great one-liners.More >>
Figure skaters (and their fans) know how to perfectly execute some great one-liners.More >>
Alina Zagitova wins Olympic Athletes from Russia's first gold medal in PyeongChang, while Yevgenia Medvedeva takes silver, plus hear some of the best calls from the Winter Olympics.More >>
Alina Zagitova wins Olympic Athletes from Russia's first gold medal in PyeongChang, while Yevgenia Medvedeva takes silver, plus hear some of the best calls from the Winter Olympics.More >>
Lindsey Vonn joins TODAY to reflect on her emotional experience in PyeongChang and discuss her plans for after the Olympics.More >>
Lindsey Vonn joins TODAY to reflect on her emotional experience in PyeongChang and discuss her plans for after the Olympics.More >>
Here are some sports that have been eliminated from the Olympics over the years.More >>
Here are some sports that have been eliminated from the Olympics over the years.More >>
Team USA's David Wise had two bad runs before putting in a gold medal third run in the men's ski halfpipe to defend his 2014 title. Wise's teammate Alex Ferreira took silver, and New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed bronze.More >>
Team USA's David Wise had two bad runs before putting in a gold medal third run in the men's ski halfpipe to defend his 2014 title. Wise's teammate Alex Ferreira took silver, and New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed bronze.More >>
The U.S. women's hockey team got revenge over Canada with a thrilling 3-2 shootout win to earn gold while Lindsey Vonn competed in her final Olympic event.More >>
The U.S. women's hockey team got revenge over Canada with a thrilling 3-2 shootout win to earn gold while Lindsey Vonn competed in her final Olympic event.More >>
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor sled finished Run 3 only 0.04 seconds out of first place.More >>
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor sled finished Run 3 only 0.04 seconds out of first place.More >>
Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won the team sprint to give America its first-ever gold medal in cross-country.More >>
Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins won the team sprint to give America its first-ever gold medal in cross-country.More >>