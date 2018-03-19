One person dead following rollover accident in Sac County - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One person dead following rollover accident in Sac County

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

One person is dead following a one-vehicle accident this afternoon in Sac County. 

Authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 2-30 pm today at Road N-28.

They say the driver was traveling southbound on N-28 when the vehicle drifted into the western ditch, hitting a driveway before rolling.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt  at the time of the accident. 

The victim's identity has not been released. 
 

