One person dead following rollover accident in Sac County

One person is dead following a one-vehicle accident this afternoon in Sac County.

Authorities were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover accident shortly after 2-30 pm today at Road N-28.

They say the driver was traveling southbound on N-28 when the vehicle drifted into the western ditch, hitting a driveway before rolling.

The victim was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The victim's identity has not been released.

