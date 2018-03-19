Sioux City Council approves measure to restore two of Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Council approves measure to restore two of Sioux City's iconic downtown buildings

By Travis Hoffer, Chief Photographer
Courtesy: Sioux City Public Museum Courtesy: Sioux City Public Museum
The road to restoring two of Sioux City's most iconic downtown buildings is approved at Monday night's Sioux City City Council meeting.

Developer Lew Weinberg has been trying to bring the early 20th century Warrior and Davidson buildings back to life. Weinberg is working with Restoration Saint Louis to convert the buildings into a 146-room boutique hotel with 22 luxury apartments. Plans include a restaurant, bar, ballroom, banquet kitchen, and other amenities. 

The project is estimated to cost 56-million dollars. 

