A northeast Nebraska wind farm grows its relationship with two of the biggest tech companies in the world

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
A northeast Nebraska wind farm is growing its relationship with two of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Officials with the Rattlesnake Creek Wind Project in Dixon County on Monday announced they will will sell more of the company's energy to Facebook and Adobe. 

Facebook previously agreed to purchase 200 megawatts from the farm, but is now pledging to gradually increase its purchase to the project's entire 320 megawatt potential by 2029.

Adobe agreed to purchase 10 megawatts of energy until 2028.

The wind farm, north of Wakefield, is under construction and is expected to start operations by the end of the year. It will be the second-largest wind farm in the state.  

