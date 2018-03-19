Doctor discusses growth in opioid problem in Siouxland

Dr. David Paulsrud has worked with Jackson Recovery Centers for over 30 years and is now their medical director.



He has seen the opioid crisis grow during that time period.



"There's five times more narcotic use today than there was 20 years ago." said Dr. David Paulsrud, Jackson Recovery Centers Medical Director.



The area hasn't seen the crisis as bad as states on the east coast.



However, Paulsrud says that doesn't mean Siouxland is out of the clear at all.



"It continues to escalate." said Paulsrud.



Paulsrud says that they will typically have around 400 patients at a time being treated for opioid addiction.



That amounts to roughly three percent of their patients.



It's not always an addiction that is immediately apparent.



"Many of our patients are addicted to more than one substance. The substance that they are least willing to give up and most willing to hide is their opioid use." said Paulsrud.



Paulsrud names many factors that may help fight the crisis including education, prevention and more careful prescribing of medications.



But he says one factor is vital.



"Money for treatment and prevention and research. We've had a lot of promises but I haven't seen the money yet." said Paulsrud.



He hopes that changes with the announcement of President Trump's plan to tackle the opioid crisis.