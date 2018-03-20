Package bomb detonates in Texas Fed-ex facility - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Package bomb detonates in Texas Fed-ex facility

(NBC News) -

A medium sized package exploded inside a Texas Fed-ex facility just outside of San Antonio, Texas.

It happened in the town Schertz, Texas just after Midnight Tuesday morning.

The package was headed to Austin, Texas when it exploded on a conveyor track.

Officials say the medium-sized package contained metal and shrapnel and nails. 

Only one person was injured and was treated on scene for a concussion. 

According to the FBI, this explosion could be connected to the four recent Austin, Texas bombings that have killed two people, and injured two others.

