Package bomb detonates in Texas Fed-ex facility

(NBC News) -
A medium sized package exploded inside a Texas Fed-ex facility just outside of San Antonio, Texas.
It happened in the town Schertz, Texas just after Midnight Tuesday morning.
The package was headed to Austin, Texas when it exploded on a conveyor track.
Officials say the medium-sized package contained metal and shrapnel and nails.
Only one person was injured and was treated on scene for a concussion.
According to the FBI, this explosion could be connected to the four recent Austin, Texas bombings that have killed two people, and injured two others.