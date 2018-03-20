Sheriff's spokesperson says 3 hurt, including shooter, at Maryland high school shooting

A shooting investigation is underway at a high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, the sheriff's office confirms.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland.

Sheriff's spokesperson says three have been hurt, including the shooter.



Follow NBC affiliate NBC Washington's coverage here.

NBC News Special Report: Latest details on the school shooting in Maryland. https://t.co/ZoL8qkCMsE pic.twitter.com/0Mvfog83ST — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2018