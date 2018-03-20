Centsable Health: Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Centsable Health: Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 6 hours

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1 lime

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 (8 oz) can pineapple, diced

Directions

Place chicken, onions and garlic in the slow cooker.

Combine soy sauce, lime juice, ground ginger, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper and add to slow cooker.

Cook on low for 4-6 hours. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred with two forks.

Return chicken to slow cooker, add pineapple, and set temperature to warm until ready to serve.

Serve over a bed of lettuce or as lettuce wraps, over a sweet potato, or with a side of wild rice. Garnish with your choice of slivered almonds, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onions or cilantro.

