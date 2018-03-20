Bancroft man.gets 17 months for role in bank robbery

A getaway driver has been imprisoned for his role in robbing a northeast Nebraska bank.



Prosecutors say 56-year-old Lenn Zuhlke was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 17 months in prison. He'd pleaded guilty.



The robbery occurred April 20 in Bancroft. Prosecutors say he'd driven Jeffrey Bonneau to pick up a stolen all-terrain vehicle and was supposed to rendezvous with Bonneau after the heist.



Prosecutors say Bonneau got away with more than $6,700 from the First Bank of Bancroft but crashed the ATV a short time later.



Bonneau also pleaded guilty. He's been sentenced to 30 months.