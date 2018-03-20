Alabama storm damage

Severe storms ravaged the small town of Jacksonville, Alabama Monday night.

Late Monday night the National Weather Service warned residents of a tornado on Twitter.

The storms produced tornadoes that ripped through a Dollar General.

After the first tornado rolled through the National Weather Service warned of a second tornado.

There were several buildings on the Jacksonville State University campus that also sustained damage.

Witnesses say the roof collapsed on one building.



"After the first tornado passed, we had gotten out of the bathroom, and were looking out the windows to see what was going on, and we saw people coming out of building four, and we were like 'why are these people going outside right now, it's not safe.' So John and I got our coats and we went outside and ran over to them and when we got close we saw that their roof had collapsed."

Officials are still assessing all of the damage, and it's unclear how many people may have been injured.