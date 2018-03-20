Alabama storm damage - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Alabama storm damage

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Severe storms ravaged the small town of Jacksonville, Alabama Monday night.

Late Monday night the National Weather Service warned residents of a tornado on Twitter.

The storms produced tornadoes that ripped through a Dollar General.

After the first tornado rolled through the National Weather Service warned of a second tornado.

There were several buildings on the Jacksonville State University campus that also sustained damage.

Witnesses say the roof collapsed on one building.

"After the first tornado passed, we had gotten out of the bathroom, and were looking out the windows to see what was going on, and we saw people coming out of building four, and we were like 'why are these people going outside right now, it's not safe.' So John and I got our coats and we went outside and ran over to them and when we got close we saw that their roof had collapsed."

Officials are still assessing all of the damage, and it's unclear how many people may have been injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.