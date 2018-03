Spring arrives with a little bit of snow.

Rain mixed with light snow is falling in parts of Siouxland Tuesday morning.

It won't amount to much just enough to remind us that early spring doesn't always mean sunshine and warm temperatures.

Accumulation of less than an inch of snow is expected in Sioux City.



See Interactive Radar here.

Spring officially arrives at 11:15 a.m.

Though the current weather may not agree, today is the #SpringEquinox! Have you ever wondered what this means or how it differs from meteorological spring? https://t.co/2ocmcyP61l pic.twitter.com/keuwOvzXrT — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) March 20, 2018