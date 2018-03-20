The sunken military ship on which Iowa's 5 Sullivan brothers die - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The sunken military ship on which Iowa's 5 Sullivan brothers died has been found

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has announced that wreckage of a sunken military ship on which five brothers died in World War II has been discovered in the South Pacific.

A spokeswoman for Allen confirms wreckage from the USS Juneau was found Saturday off the coast of the Solomon Islands. The ship was hit by Japanese torpedoes in 1942, killing hundreds of men, including the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa.

Allen has an expedition team that has reported finding wreckage of other ships, including the aircraft carrier USS Lexington, also sunk during World War II.

The expedition team says in a statement it first identified the USS Juneau on Saturday using sonar technology and used a remotely operated underwater vehicle to verify the wreckage on Sunday.

