Board approves new academic standards in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A state education board has approved new math and reading standards for South Dakota students.

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards approved the changes Monday for English language arts, math and several other areas. Each school district will choose their own curriculum to meet those standards. Other new standards include social studies with an emphasis on Native American culture and history.

The Argus Leader says the revised standards were developed by educators as well as representatives from colleges and industry. They were approved following four public hearings.

