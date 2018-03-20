Sioux City man enters plea agreement in drive-by shooting

One of the men charged in a drive-by shooting in January in Sioux City has filed court documents that state he has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.



According to court records, 18-year-old Caleb Harding filed the plea agreement on March 16.



The agreement states Harding will enter a plea of guilty to the charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, going armed with intent, two counts carrying a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

If the agreement is accepted by the judge, it states the Court shall order Harding's counts to run consecutively to each other not to exceed 30 years.



The agreement also states Harding will make restitution along with another man charged in the case, 19-year-old Julian Lopez, in the amount of $11,800.

The agreement has not been accepted by the Court, at this time.

The charges stem from an incident on January 29 where Sioux City Police were called to the 5100 block of Lorraine Avenue early in the morning for reports of 15 shots being fired at a home.

Court records indicate Harding and three others drove past the home before shooting at it.

Four people inside the home were not hurt.