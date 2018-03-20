Spring beginning with snow across the region

Spring is coming in more like a lion than a lamb across Siouxland as wintry weather will be seen throughout the region. Light to even moderate snow at times will be with us during the morning commute mixing with a bit of rain at times during the midday hours. Moisture looks to pull out by later on this afternoon leaving behind a nice deck of clouds that will stay with us through the overnight hours. Accumulations will be light with many of us seeing an inch or less of slushy accumulation with most of it staying on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will be staying well below average, only climbing into the 30s and 40s.

The latter half of the workweek will feel much more Spring-Like with highs surging back into the 40s and 50s and maybe even 60s across southern neighborhoods. We stand the slight chance of a morning shower Thursday as a piece of energy swings through the area but a better chance of rain arrives Friday along with a cold front. Rain looks to linger into our Saturday with more showery precipitation expected. Another boundary moves through Sunday which could give us bit of mixed precipitation. Temps do look to be rather warm so the majority of it looks to fall in form of rain with maybe a few flakes mixing in at times. A few showers will be possible on Monday as well, as this rather active pattern continues. Highs will be staying near and below average this weekend into next week with many of us topping out in the 40s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer