Clouds and fog tonight followed by some Wednesday sun

It was a wet snow that made its way across the Siouxland area on this first official day of spring.

The snow will move out of the KTIV viewing area early tonight but we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of fog as temperatures fall to the upper 20s to around 30.

We'll probably still have some of the clouds around early Wednesday but they should decrease as the day goes along leaving us with a little sunshine finally by the afternoon with highs warming up a bit better to around 50 degrees.

That warming trend is expected to continue into Thursday when we'll get well into the 50s.

By Friday, yet another system will approach which will give us a chance of seeing some rain move into the area as highs on Friday will still be decently mild in the low 50s.

We'll see more rain possibilities continue into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday giving us a chance of some showers with highs cooling just a little bit.

Our active weather pattern may even continue into the beginning of next workweek with a chance of some rain on Monday with highs in the upper 40s.

On these nights, when it gets colder, there will be the possibility of some snow mixing in with those rain chances.