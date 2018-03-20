Negotiators face many challenges while on a scene

Negotiators in South Sioux City, Nebraska, are trained to deal with many situations, including this one back in January of this year where a suspected murderer was inside a home.

They say they have to be able to de-escalate all types of situations.

"Once you identify is this narcotics induced, is this emotionally charged, is it something to do with a relationship or a business deal gone bad or whatever the problem is, once you identify that root, then you just begin to disassemble it," says Lt. Chris Chernock, Negotiator, South Sioux City Police.

Patience is key for negotiators and other first responders at a scene.

"We go into these things open-ended. We will continue to negotiate until the case is resolved and that's one way or another and, hopefully in a peaceful and non-injurious way," says Lt. Chernock.

There's plenty of challenges that come with the job.

Lt. Chernock says that's why he got into negotiating.

"It's rewarding to be able to verbally de-escalate someone and take them from an unstable state to and get them into a position where they can be talked and reasoned with and a successful outcome," says Lt. Chernock.

For negotiators, their ultimate goal is one thing.

"The goal is to get a peaceful resolution, that's the goal," says Lt. Chernock.