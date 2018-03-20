Hartington-Newcastle has big day as small schools tackle Dan Lennon Invite

USD's Dan Lennon Invitational is always split into two days - one for the big schools, and one for the small schools.



Monday was the Class A competition, made up largely of Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln and Sioux Falls metro schools. Tuesday, Class B took to the track.

Dozens of Siouxland schools made their way to the DakotaDome for the action.



In the boys 60-meter hurdles, O'Neill's Alex Thramer and Wyatt Liewer finished 1-2 in their heat.. Liewer went on to get second in the finals.



In the girls 1600-meter sprint medley, KP/WC came away with the win - Suzanne Putze was the anchor. The winning time was 4:36.



In the girls 3200-meter run, Jill Vonhamme of Pocahontas Area crossed in 12 minutes flat, taking home first place. In the boys race, Hartington-Newcastle's Brian Santiago, a cross country standout, won the two-mile in 10:15.

"All these athletes in the field were good athletes, state champions, state medalists, and me coming out on top is a great confidence-booster for me."

Hartington-Newcastle had a great day, notching two more winners in the triple jump. Belle Harms won the girls competition, jumping 33 feet, three inches.



Her Wildcat teammate, Cole Schmidt, made it a sweep. Schmidt, who also got second in the 60-meter dash, won the event. Schmidt tallied 42 feet, nearly 12 inches on his winning jump.

"The previous jumps, I was getting kind of frustrated, because I wasn't hitting my board," said Schmidt. "On that jump, I finally hit it, and I got a few more inches out of it, so I was happy with the result."

For full results from both days of the Dan Lennon Invitational, visit http://results.dakotatiming.com.