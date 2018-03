Organizers raised more than $183,000 for the local pre-K-12 Catholic School at the St. Mary's charity auction.

The event has been an annual tradition, but this year was the first the school introduced mobile bidding for silent auction items.

The highest selling items on the live auction were 12 bags of seed corn and 150 gallons of herbicide. Both sold for five-thousand dollars each.

The funds raised go toward parochial school enrollment for Storm Lake Catholic.