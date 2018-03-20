Big storm, heavy rain, moving into California

An urgent warning for residents of Santa Barbara County.

Officials are telling neighbors to pack up and leave now ahead of a storm that could dump close to a foot of rain on areas ripe for debris flows.

Megan Abundis reports.

Robert Lewin / Office of Emergency Management

"This is not the storm to even equivocate in anyway on leaving, people need to heed this evacuation."

County and National Weather Service officials are meeting around the clock to monitor this storm.

Robert Lewin / Office of Emergency Management

"The National Weather Service is providing us with a forecast that's quite serious. We are getting indications that the intensity levels are going to create debris flows...in this case we have a large total amount of rainfall. This could cause rock fall, mudslides, and could case significant debris flows in the channels. We are also frankly concerned about low lying areas having extreme flooding."

The mountains above the south coast are a huge concern.

Robert Lewin / Office of Emergency Management

"The scientists have been up there, they have been on the ground. Everything indicating that there is plenty of debris up there that could cause problems."

Many residents are gathering sand bags for their properties.

John Demourkas / Montecito Resident

"We've got about 15 sandbags, with the sand at home. We're under construction, we are preparing our site for any torrential rain...which looks like is going to happen."



Robert Lewin / Office of Emergency Management

"This storm has a lot of rain in it up to 10 inches of rain, we don't know what the impacts of the storm that big can cause on the burn areas, we have years that have total rainfall's that are less than the total amount of rainfall that's coming with the storm."

Firefighters, law enforcement and search and rescue crews are increasing staffing ahead of the storm.