Seaboard Triumph Foods begins hiring for 2nd shift at Sioux City pork processing plant

Seaboard Triumph Foods has started hiring for a second shift at its Sioux City pork processing plant. The move could mean hundreds of new jobs.

Seaboard Truimph Chief Operating Officer Mark Porter made the announcement at the 24th annual Le Mars Agriculture Luncheon, on Tuesday. The event is meant to educate folks in agriculture-related fields about changes heading into the spring planting season.

Porter told the group that Seaboard Triumph Foods began its first shift for commercial operations, last fall, with as many as 1,100 employees. Porter said the company had begun hiring for their second shift, which will create another 900 jobs. "The next step for us is to continue hiring as we move from staffing our first shift to beginning to staff our second shift and to get those folks on board and get them trained and to continue to ramp up the total schedule for the plant." said Mark Porter, Seaboard Triumph Foods Chief Operating Officer.

Porter also announced they will soon be starting trade with China and Japan They are two major pork export markets.