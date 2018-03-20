Dordt College program splits students' time between classroom, business internship

A program in its first year, at Dordt College, is pairing students with local businesses for hands-on experience. Of the 24 students in the program, 18 are interning at ag-related sites.

Dordt College student Ivan Hoogland doing the internship part of his split week. He is a part of the first-year program that has students in the classroom three days a week, and on the job the other two days. The two-year program was started due to interest from local businesses. "They've talked to us and said 'we need more people with hands-on skills, problem solving ability, communication and teamwork ability," said Joel Sikkema, Director of Professional Technical Education. "We need more people to serve in those roles."

Summit Dairy Owner John Westra was part of the group that planned the program. Despite that, he initially turned down the offer to be part of its first year. "Then my guilty conscious said, 'I was on the Ag Committee and said this was what we need so I should do it'," said John Westra, Summit Dairy owner. "So I put my name in the hat and said hey, I'll help." Hoogland helps at the farm in a variety of ways. "Help manage the cows, give vaccinations, deliver baby calves, help feed them." said Ivan Hoogland," Dordt College Student. Of course, this helps Westra. But, he says it's not just about getting the assistance from the interns. "I want to work with them," said Westra. "They are as important as I am. I need them as much as they need me." That feeling is mutual. "They care about you more than just what you do at work," said Hoogland. "They really care about you and that made a big impact on me. I can bring anything to him and we sort things out with each other. It feels like a great work environment."

The program at Dordt College isn't focused solely on agriculture. There are also students interning in manufacturing including one at Pella Windows.