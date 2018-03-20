A prominent Sioux City leader announces her political plans - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A prominent Sioux City leader announces her political plans

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
UNDATED (KTIV) -

A prominent Sioux City leader is running for office. 

Flora Lee on Tuesday announced she will be stepping down as the President of the local chapter of the NAACP to run for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Lee said the decision to step down from her role as president of the NAACP was not easy.

"It wasn't easy to make because I am close to retirement, and I would have free time, and I am giving back to my community," said Flora Lee.

Lee has a background in community leadership roles. She serves as the President of the local NAACP chapter. She also served 12 years on the Sioux City Community School Board and worked with the Northwest Area Education Agency and Jackson Recovery.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.