A prominent Sioux City leader announces her political plans

A prominent Sioux City leader is running for office.

Flora Lee on Tuesday announced she will be stepping down as the President of the local chapter of the NAACP to run for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Lee said the decision to step down from her role as president of the NAACP was not easy.

"It wasn't easy to make because I am close to retirement, and I would have free time, and I am giving back to my community," said Flora Lee.

Lee has a background in community leadership roles. She serves as the President of the local NAACP chapter. She also served 12 years on the Sioux City Community School Board and worked with the Northwest Area Education Agency and Jackson Recovery.