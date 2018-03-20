Iowa's new license plates are almost here

Iowa's new license plates are ready to roll off the production line. State officials say the new plates will be on vehicles by April.

To avoid replacing all plates at the same time, the new plates will begin with those in the existing plate replacement cycle, which are more than 10 years old. That includes new plates issued for newly acquired vehicles, replacement plates for those which have reached their "end-of-life" at 10 years, and plates issued to replace lost or damaged plates.

LaVonne Short of the Iowa State Patrol says county treasurers will not issue the new plate designs until the inventory of old plates in the county are used up.

Contact your county treasurer to find out when your county will be issuing the new plates.

