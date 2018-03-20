Hawkeyes' Wagner, Ellingson to transfer

The Hawkeyes have lost two of their basketball players. Juniors Ahmad Wagner and Brady Ellingson are both leaving the program.



Wagner is departing the team to pursue football. Wagner played in at least 30 games each of the last three seasons, averaging 3.1 points per game for his career.



Ellingson is sticking with hoops, but wrote on Twitter that he's looking for an expanded role elsewhere.



Ellingson played in 94 games in his Hawkeye career, averaging 3.3 points per game, and connecting on 40 percent of his three-point attempts.