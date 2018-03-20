Hawkeyes' Wagner, Ellingson to transfer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawkeyes' Wagner, Ellingson to transfer

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Iowa's Ahmad Wagner and Brady Ellingson are both leaving the Hawkeye program. Iowa's Ahmad Wagner and Brady Ellingson are both leaving the Hawkeye program.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Hawkeyes have lost two of their basketball players. Juniors Ahmad Wagner and Brady Ellingson are both leaving the program.
    
Wagner is departing the team to pursue football. Wagner played in at least 30 games each of the last three seasons, averaging 3.1 points per game for his career.
    
Ellingson is sticking with hoops, but wrote on Twitter that he's looking for an expanded role elsewhere.
    
Ellingson played in 94 games in his Hawkeye career, averaging 3.3 points per game, and connecting on 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.