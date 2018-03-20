Woodbury county to provide mental health services alone in coming fiscal year

Months in the making, Woodbury County supervisors are still looking for a regional mental health group the county can join.

Tuesday night, the supervisors decided the county will provide mental health services, on its own, in the meantime.

Last year, Woodbury County supervisors voted to leave Sioux Rivers Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

In November, the board voted 4-1 to join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, and, on March 7th, the region accepted Woodbury County's request.

But, the final vote goes to the seven county boards that make up the Rolling Hills region.

If accepted, Rolling Hills would handle the county's local and state taxes for mental health care services starting July 1st, 2019, but the county's membership in the Sioux Rivers region ends on June 30th.

That leaves the county without a region for one, full fiscal year.

Tuesday night, supervisors voted 3-1 to make application to the Iowa Department of Human Services to be exempt from entering a regional service system for the coming fiscal year.

"We realize that, as with any change that we believe is for the positive, that there's growing pains, that there's uncertainty," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "We want stability. We want to provide high quality mental health services. We want to make sure that our public is well taken care of."

Supervisors say they've budgeted $3.313 million for their mental health and disabilities services fund this coming fiscal year.

Supervisors say the budget will be funded entirely by taxes already levied on county taxpayers.