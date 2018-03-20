Jeremy Taylor announces re-election bid for Woodbury county supe - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jeremy Taylor announces re-election bid for Woodbury county supervisor seat

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Woodbury County supervisor, Republican Jeremy Taylor announced his candidacy for a second term in his District 2 seat. 

Taylor was elected to the Woodbury County board in 2014 and chaired the supervisors in 2016. 

He is a former state legislator in the Iowa House and he's currently an energy specialist for the Sioux City School District. 

Taylor holds a bachelor's degree from Dowling College in New York and a master's degree in English from the University of South Dakota. 

"I think we've accomplished a lot over the last three and a half years including the lowest tax levy in 15 years and lowering the levy every year, setting a great budget, and having over $120 in economic development growth," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "So, I enjoy the work. I enjoy working on behalf of hard-working families and want to continue to do so." 

District 4 supervisor, (R) Matthew Ung, has also announced his re-election bid. 

No opposing candidates have announced their bids against Taylor and Ung. 

