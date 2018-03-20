Jeremy Taylor announces re-election bid for Woodbury county supervisor seat

Woodbury County supervisor, Republican Jeremy Taylor announced his candidacy for a second term in his District 2 seat.

Taylor was elected to the Woodbury County board in 2014 and chaired the supervisors in 2016.

He is a former state legislator in the Iowa House and he's currently an energy specialist for the Sioux City School District.

Taylor holds a bachelor's degree from Dowling College in New York and a master's degree in English from the University of South Dakota.

"I think we've accomplished a lot over the last three and a half years including the lowest tax levy in 15 years and lowering the levy every year, setting a great budget, and having over $120 in economic development growth," said Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. "So, I enjoy the work. I enjoy working on behalf of hard-working families and want to continue to do so."

District 4 supervisor, (R) Matthew Ung, has also announced his re-election bid.

No opposing candidates have announced their bids against Taylor and Ung.