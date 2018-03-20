Orange City, IA public library to test trial-run of separately labeling books with LGBTQ themes

Last month, residents in Orange City, IA began petitioning the public library to separate materials that deal primarily with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning - or LGBTQ - themes.

Terry Chi, an assistant professor of psychology at Northwestern College, started the original petition.

He says the petition calls for labeling, and public conversation before new materials are acquired.

He says petitioners are not asking to ban the materials.

But, the president of the Iowa Library Association says libraries tend to avoid special labels because they believe people should have access to as much material as possible.

Tuesday night, the board took up an individual challenge brought against the library's inclusion of two children's books.

One book was "Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress."

It's about a little boy who loves wearing a tangerine dress in his classroom, and the other children don't understand.

One Orange City resident, Kurt Korver, raised his concern's at Tuesday night's meeting.

He said the people of his town are not censors or homophobes, they are just simply caring residents.

"They are not mean to anybody, because of being different," said Kurt Korver, Orange City Resident. "But we feel like our community is being targeted and this stuff is being pushed on us."

Since the Orange City Library Board learned of citizen's concerns of these materials, they have been working with the Iowa Library Association to work toward a solution.

As of right now, all children's picture books are filed by their author's name.

The library board is looking at organizing things differently, through a system called "bisac".

"So this would mean that what the book is about, is actually on the spine," said Amanda Vazquez, Library Director of the Orange City Public Library. "Just like if you were going into a non-fiction section, all of the gardening books are going to be together, all of the shark books are going to be together, then that would carry over to more of our fiction titles as well."

In terms of the challenged book, "Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress," right now it is placed on the shelf under fiction for K-12, and placed in its spot based on the authors last name.

"Whereas if we were to go with the bisac heading, then it would fall under "juvenile fiction, social themes, self-esteem and self-reliance," adds Vazquez.

The library will be trial-running this system for half-a-dozen sections, this summer.

Now Korver says, that residents will be pleased if LGBTQ books are clearly labeled in a section.

"I think that's what most of the people of this town who have multiple kids say, we want to be able to take them to the library, and have them go through stuff, and have them know, 'oh hidden in here is an agenda that is popular, but we as conservative Christians say no, we're not going along with that'," adds Korver.

The board voted unanimously to keep both books at the library.