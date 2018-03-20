HEALTHBEAT 4: Diabetic foot ulcers

1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year, according to the American Diabetes Association.

"Diabetes is really a great crippler of people as they get older," said Dr. Paul Johnson, Director of Mercy Medical Center Wound Center. "It cascades and just begins with the diabetes, and then you have problems with the kidneys, and circulation, and it causes damage to the feet in particular."

Foot ulcers are too-common of a complication of diabetes.

They form as a result of skin tissue breaking down and exposing the layers underneath.

"Because of the high sugars that people with diabetes have, then they get a problem with infection," adds Dr. Johnson. "So it becomes a cycle, and then it erodes deeper in the skin, and then you're struggling to heal it at that point."

The most visible sign of a serious foot ulcer is black tissue surrounding the ulcer.

Dr. Paul Johnson, Director of Mercy Medical Center Wound Center, says obesity can play a factor for creating the ulcers.

"The achilles tendon shortens, so it puts pressure down, and then the tendons on the top pull up the toes, and then you get pressure on the front part of the foot," said Dr. Paul Johnson, Director of Mercy Medical Center Wound Center. "And then that's often where we find most of the diabetic foot ulcers is in that part, because that's where the increased pressure is."

Because of the diabetes, the patient starts losing feeling, so they don't feel the pressure under their foot- and the ulcer gets worse.

Dr. Johnson says that there is one way, among others, to prevent getting a foot ulcer.

"I think the most important thing is to lose weight, and to also keep your sugars tightly controlled," adds Dr. Johnson.

The Wound Center at Mercy Medical Center takes several steps to reverse foot ulcers

For more information, you can call (712) 279-2512.