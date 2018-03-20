Hawkeyes begin rebuild with spring practice

Iowa was 8-5 on the gridiron in 2017, and the Hawkeyes fifth-straight winning season ended with a bowl victory.



Iowa's first spring practice is on Wednesday, and there is some rebuilding to be done.

Iowa loses several key players, including consensus All-Americans Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson from the defense.

But while they some talent is gone, there are still guys left that are capable of stepping up.

One example - is junior quarterback Nate Stanley, who came along in his first season as a starter.



Head coach Kirk Ferentz believes that for all these guys, the talent is there, but the experience has to come first.

"Nate was just trying to figure out what the snap count is and all those things when you've never played," said Ferentz. "So you think of the moments he's had, ball security and all that, early in the season, to where he got. There is nothing magical about any position, but the quarterbacks are such a visible spot. Plus they have a lot to process."

The Hawkeyes will practice for the next five weeks before a spring scrimmage at Kinnick Stadium on April 20th.