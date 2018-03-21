Iowa State Trooper reunites with crash victims after 15 years

Fifteen years ago, three Akron, Iowa, women were involved in a car accident in central Iowa... hit by a man who was fleeing from police.

One of the women, Lisa Oetken, died in the crash.

But, the two women who survived have an Iowa State Trooper to thank.

Tuesday, for the first time, they were reunited with Trooper Marland Winter.

"I don't remember anything about that day, but what I've been told is we were traveling from UNI to Iowa State to go to a football game that Saturday," says Hollie St. Pierre, Accident Survivor

"And I came upon an accident that had just occurred and it involved three girls from Akron. Basically it was a t-bone accident the cornfield still had corn in it. And he just ran the stop sign headed North and ran right into the side door of the vehicle. And the driver was unfortunately killed." says Sgt. Marland Winter, Iowa State Trooper

"All three of us girls were best friends our whole lives. Lisa Oetken so she was the driver and she passed away immediately. And I hit my head and was put into a coma for 6 weeks I would say. And then Ashley was in the backseat and she suffered a concussion as well as a broken femur. Well Lisa will always be special to us. We have her picture in our house and my boys know Lisa. They know Lisa's up in heaven. And so when I told them, my kids today that they were going to get to meet the guy that saved my life in that car accident a number of years ago, they were super excited to meet him." says St. Pierre

"I have never met Hollie, She was unconscious in the car the day I saw her. And I've never seen her since. Well her mother called and asked if we could have a meeting and get to know each other a little bit." says Sgt. Winter

Oh...it's perfect (Laughing)

Somebody's here early...are you Hollie? Yes...Hi...Nice to meet you.

We've never met I guess so. Nice to meet you.

Last time I saw you you were unconscious.

I think you were actually the one that told my Dad about my belly button ring. (Laughing) And he was not happy

Yeah that's probably true.

"He was there. He saved our daughter's life. How much more special can that be? It's special." says Sharon Frerichs, Mother of Hollie

"But I've never had the opportunity to meet him until today. So it's pretty remarkable and it says a lot about him. He will always be me and Ashley's hero and I hope he knows that. So I'm glad I got to meet him to tell him that in person. Cuz he will always mean a lot to us." says St. Pierre

"It's a gratifying feeling knowing that I can reconnect with someone I helped save." says Sgt.Winter

"Marland Winter I'm sorry but you're going to be in our lives forever. And we thank you so much. We can never express our gratitude towards you. But we can at least try." says St. Pierre

The reunion, in Akron, Iowa, took place just two weeks before Winter is set to retire from the Iowa State Patrol after 32 years.

Ashley Caskey-Hoskins, who was also in the car that night, also made it to Tuesday's reunion... to say "thank you", face to face.