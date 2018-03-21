Police say suspected Austin package bomber is dead

The suspect thought to be responsible for a spate of bombing in Texas is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock, Texas.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says that officers were following a car that they believed that the suspect was driving, the car made a stop, and as SWAT officers approached the vehicle the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle knocking a SWAT officer back.

After the bomb was detonated a SWAT officer fired a shot at the suspect.

The suspect only being identified at this time as a 24-year-old male, because no positive identification has been made and next of kin has not been notified.

Austin has been on edge after a series of package or other bombs detonated across the city over the past few weeks that have killed 2, and injured 3 others.

The FBI sent 350 special agents to the Texas capital as well as extra bomb squads, and they are urging people to be on alert as there could be more devices out there.

Officials say there is no motive for the bombings at this time.

We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.