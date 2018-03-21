Hearing on threats to U.S. elections

Lawmakers in the nation's Capitol are holding a hearing today to focus on the international threats to U.S. elections.



WATCH LIVE: Intelligence Hearing

The top two members of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will lead a hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The Republican Chair Richard Burr and the Democratic Vice Chair Mark Warner will be looking into attempted attacks on state election infrastructure in 2016.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, will be on the panel along with the former Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson.