A former Minneapolis police officer, who's charged with murder, will make his first appearance in court Wednesday.

A Grand Jury indicted Mohamed Noor in the shooting death of a woman who called 9-1-1 to report a possible crime in progress.

Police say last July, Noor shot Justine Damond in an alley behind her house as he was sitting in his squad car.

Noor said he fired his weapon because Damond startled him when she approached his vehicle from the rear.